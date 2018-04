Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the "idiots" who threw objects at Manchester City's coach and put at risk the chance of fans being able to greet the team's arrival in future.

City's vehicle was damaged by bottles and cans hurled at it on its approach to Anfield ahead of their 3-0 defeat in the Champions League quarter-final first leg and a replacement had to be sourced because the original was deemed unusable.