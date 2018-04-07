Smoke Rises Near Israel-Gaza Border as Protesters Burn Tires

Thick smoke blotted the sky as tires were burned in a number of pro-Palestine demonstrations held near the Gaza-Israel border on April 6.Thousands of tires were reported to have been stockpiled near the border in the days before the protest.Protests have continued through the week since thousands of residents in Gaza turned out to mark Land Day on March 30. However, a much larger demonstration was planned for April 6.Two people were reported to have died by the late afternoon. The Palestinian Health Authority said that preliminary statistics indicated that 40 people had been injured. Credit: Mohammed Majed Abo Rjela via Storyful