Ex-Emmerdale actress forced to live in squalor

An Ex-Emmerdale actress has been forced to live in a mouldy, rat-infested council house after she lost her fortune in a doomed Fame Academy-style drama school. Kerry Stacey, 40, played barmaid Toni Daggert in the ITV soap for two years between 2005 and 2007. She also secured a part on BBC daytime show Doctors but when she left, the roles dried up and her career nose-dived. She ended up losing thousands of pounds when she set up her own ‘Fame Academy’ drama school for underprivileged children in 2008 but it closed three years later.