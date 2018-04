This is the hilarious moment two boisterous hedgehogs who have just woken up from hibernation get into a fight - which leaves one STUCK in a bowl. The pair of large male hedgehogs who star in the video are LJ and Ulysses who had just recovered from a five-month snooze. But the small mammals were quickly embroiled in a fracas during a scavenge hunt for food and females when LJ knocked Ulysses into a bowl and he became stuck.