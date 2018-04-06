Largest balloon sculpture in the world on display

The largest balloon sculpture on display in the world has come to the Scottish Capital. The colourful sculpture, which aims to mimic a black hole, took 6 days and used a total of 30,000 balloons to make with the help of three skilled artists and 10 local helpers. It is suspended at the Grand Gallery in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. The process for building the impressive structure involves a lot of earplugs and protective tape and uses a similar technique to weaving.