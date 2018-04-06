News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Largest balloon sculpture in the world on display

The largest balloon sculpture on display in the world has come to the Scottish Capital. The colourful sculpture, which aims to mimic a black hole, took 6 days and used a total of 30,000 balloons to make with the help of three skilled artists and 10 local helpers. It is suspended at the Grand Gallery in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. The process for building the impressive structure involves a lot of earplugs and protective tape and uses a similar technique to weaving.

Latest

0408_1800_wa_punched
0:27

Punched cricket player suffers shattered jaw
0408_1800_wa_tagging
1:12

Police close in on prolific taggers
0408_1800_wa_shots
0:57

Shooting sparks major Perth manhunt
0408_1800_wa_scooter
0:32

Scooter victim’s family hoping for a miracle
0408_1800_wa_hosp
1:18

Opening date is set for troubled Perth Children's Hospital
0408_1800_sa_lecornu
1:16

Residents decide fate of 'embarrassing' Le Cornu
0408_1800_sa_betts
1:12

Eddie Betts' double celebration
0408_1800_sa_horse
0:16

Girl's ear bitten off by a horse

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym