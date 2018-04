These heartwarming video clips show a husband and wife breaking the news that they're expecting a baby to each of their loved ones. Savanna and Nathan Olin, 22 and 23, filmed the reactions of 12 friends and relatives - and the result is a montage of stunned faces, smiles and tears. The first person they told was 22-year-old Savanna's younger brother Jett, who is speechless after being presented with a 'best uncle' t-shirt.