IDF Releases Footage of Tire Burnings as Palestinians Protest at Border

The Israeli Defense Forces released footage showing protesters burning tires on April 6, as pro-Palestine demonstrations were held in a number of locations near the Gaza-Israel border.Thousands of tires were reported to have been stockpiled near the border.Protests have continued through the week since thousands of residents in Gaza turned out to mark Land Day on March 30. However, a much larger demonstration was planned for April 6.Wafa, the Palestinian Authority news agency, said that at least nine people were injured on April 6, though the Palestinian Health Authority said that preliminary statistics indicated that 40 people had been injured. Credit: IDF via Storyful