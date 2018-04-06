News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Facebook explored getting patient data

Kurt Knutsson provides insight into the secret Facebook project.

Latest

0408_1800_wa_punched
0:27

Punched cricket player suffers shattered jaw
0408_1800_wa_tagging
1:12

Police close in on prolific taggers
0408_1800_wa_shots
0:57

Shooting sparks major Perth manhunt
0408_1800_wa_scooter
0:32

Scooter victim’s family hoping for a miracle
0408_1800_wa_hosp
1:18

Opening date is set for troubled Perth Children's Hospital
0408_1800_sa_lecornu
1:16

Residents decide fate of 'embarrassing' Le Cornu
0408_1800_sa_betts
1:12

Eddie Betts' double celebration
0408_1800_sa_horse
0:16

Girl's ear bitten off by a horse

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym