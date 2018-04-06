Darts Fans Pay Tribute to Eric Bristow at Liverpool Event

Fans at a Premier League Darts event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on April 5 paid tribute to five-time world champion Eric Bristow as news emerged of his death.The Professional Darts association announced that Bristow died of a heart attack. The BBC cited Barry Hearn, the Professional Darts Corporation chairman, as saying he collapsed at the Liverpool event. He was 60 years old.“Eric will always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport," said Hearn. “He was a tremendous player and a huge character and even after his retirement fans would travel for miles to meet him and see him play.”Bristow was regarded as the first superstar of the game and rose to prominence as darts was gaining a large television audience. As well as five world titles, he won five World Masters titles and was awarded an MBE in 1989. Credit: Craig K via Storyful