Man arrested after explosive devices detonated in California club

A man detonated two explosive devices inside a club in Ontario on Thursday (April 5).

Ontario Police Department officers and SWAT personnel stormed the location immediately after learning that an explosive device was detonated inside the store.

As people left the premises, some fleeing and others calmly, officers evacuated the remaining employees and customers.

Nobody was injured during the incident and the explosion didn’t cause any structural damage to the store.

While on scene, officers received information regarding a vehicle probably connected to the crime.

When spotted, the driver led officers on a short pursuit before being taken into custody. A second explosive device was located inside the vehicle.

The driver, Hugo Gonzalez, 49, Fontana resident, was responsible for detonating the explosive.

Officers also conducted a search of Gonzalez’s apartment in Fontana in search of explosives or other evidence.

