Dust Rises From Santa Cruz Island After 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Clouds of dust rose from the cliffs of Santa Cruz Island after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted southern California on Thursday, April 5.The LA Times reported that the quake caused minor landslides on Santa Cruz Island while tremors were felt at Bakersfield. Liz Brannan captured this footage of the earthquake, which was centered just a few miles south of the island, from the Erna-B Sportfishing charter boat. Credit: Liz Brannan via Storyful