Virgin Galactic Completes First Powered Test Since 2014 Crash

Richard Branson’s space company Virgin Galactic on April 5 successfully completed the first powered test flight of its VSS Unity spacecraft following the deadly crash of a prototype in 2014.This video shows the rocket-powered spacecraft being launched from its carrier aircraft, The White Knight II, to the edge of space and its safe landing at Mojave Air and Space Port, California. Virgin Galactic’s plan to launch tourists into space suffered a major setback when an earlier version of its spacecraft broke apart killing one of its two pilots during a test mission in 2014. Credit: Virgin Galactic via Storyful

