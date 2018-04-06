Protesters March For Saheed Vassell Following Fatal Police Shooting in Brooklyn

Protesters marched through Crown Heights in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, April 5, to remember Saheed Vassell, a local man shot dead by police the previous day.The protesters gathered at the corner where Vassell was gunned down, Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue, before marching eastbound on Empire Boulevard, as seen in this video.Vassell was killed by policemen responding to a 911 call about an individual pointing a gun at others. According to reports, after a confrontation with Vassell, four officers, one uniformed and three plainclothed, shot Vassell 10 times. Vassell was holding a metal pipe and according to NYT, was known for playing with neighborhood “flotsam” like toys. Credit: Erin Sheridan, The Indypendent via Storyful