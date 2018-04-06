Police Remove African Family From Train at France-Italy Border

An African man, his pregnant wife and their two small children were forced by French National Police to leave a train in Menton, France, near the France-Italy border on February 16, witnesses said, after a verbal altercation and physical struggle.The man, who was holding a small child, told police officers the family had tickets and would not leave the train. He also said they did not intend to stay in France.“Everyone deserves a chance at a good life,” he said. “Why are you stopping me from that? Am I a criminal? We are not terrorists…. We are human beings looking for a good life. I don’t want to stay in France, I don’t want to live in France.”One of the officers demanded the man give him his child, which the man refused to do, reports said.The photographers of this footage said the family was forcibly removed from the train and the wife of the man, who he said was pregnant, lost consciousness and was carried out onto the platform. Credit: Philemon Stines, Ulysse Goldman, Gaspard Flamand via Storyful