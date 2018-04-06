Ohio Tornado Leaves Trail of Damaged Homes, Fallen Telephone Poles
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Grove City, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 3.Drone footage released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday showed the extent of the damage, including downed power lines and telephone poles.The EF-1 tornado damaged 450 homes and knocked down 20 telephone poles, a news report said. The storm knocked out power for hundreds of homes. Credit: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful