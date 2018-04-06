News

Surveillance Footage, Dispatch Transcripts Released in Brooklyn Police Shooting

The New York City Police Department released surveillance footage and 911 dispatch transcripts on April 5 it described as showing the events that led to the fatal April 4 shooting of 34-year-old Saheed Vassell in Crown Heights, New York.The video shows Vassell walking down the street, pointing what police at first said was a gun, but turned out to be a metal object, at pedestrians on the street. Transcripts from 911 dispatch transcripts show callers reporting a man pointing a gun at people.According to reports, after a confrontation with Vassell, four responding officers, one uniformed and three plainclothed, shot Vassell 10 times. Vassell was holding a metal shower rod.New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office issued a statement on Thursday announcing an investigation of the shooting. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

