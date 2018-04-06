PHOTOS: Immigrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border

Even though the Trump administration speaks of an immigration "crisis" on the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Border Patrol statistics show the fewest apprehensions of illegal immigrants on the border in 46 years. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2017, there were 303,916 such arrests, the lowest level since fiscal 1971. Unable to get the U.S. Congress or Mexico to fully fund his border wall, President Donald Trump will post National Guard troops along the Mexican frontier, officials said. (Reuters)