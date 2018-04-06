Ball of Flames Engulfs Side of Turkish Hospital

Patients and staff were evacuated after a fire blazed up the side of the Taksim Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 5.“Our patients have been evacuated and taken to the safe area because of the fire in the Taksim Training and Research Hospital, and it is pleasing that no information on the loss of life has been received so far,” said Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, according to local media.The governor added that much of the blaze appeared to have been extinguished.In this video, a large ball of fire can be seen engulfing an entire side of the hospital’s structure. Credit: Nevzat Yesilbagdan via Storyful