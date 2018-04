A couple claim they suffered a 'honeymoon from hell' in a Torquay hotel they dubbed 'Fawlty Towers' - covered in dog hair, fleas and rubbish. Newly-weds Sarah, 34, and Sam Davey, 30, had tied the knot and were expecting a night of luxury and passion. But they say they were 'eaten alive' by bugs, greeted with food on the floor and an unwashed bath. Sarah and Sam say their wedding night bed was covered - in dog hair.