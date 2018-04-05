News

Flying garland impossibly lands on politician’s neck 50 feet away

A fan hit a bullseye after throwing a small garland at his favourite politician in India.

The small garland made of flowers flew in the air for at least 50 feet and landed perfectly around the neck of the politician.

The incident occurred on April 4 when Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress party, was campaigning for an election in Tumkur, in the south of the country.

Gandhi sat perched on top of a truck along with his bodyguards when the fan threw the well-aimed garland at him drawing a gasp from the crowd.

Taken by surprise, Gandhi waved at the fan and moved on.

