Grandmother casts baby hands who have passed away

A kind-hearted grandmother hopes to keep the memory of babies who have passed away alive for devastated parents with castings of their hands. Julie Scougal, 48, says she wants to "help and comfort" families who have lost loved ones, by giving them a memento they can keep forever. The gran-of-two, from Glasgow, took up the craft after tragedy struck a close friend. She said: "I was working as a carer and my friend's husband died suddenly after having a heart attack - she was absolutely devastated.