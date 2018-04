A dog that had its snout hacked off with a MACHETE has traveled 8,000 miles to a loving new home - with another special needs pup. Seven-year-old Wacku was butchered by a drunken brute while guarding his owner's tricycle in a remote town in the Philippines. Now he's living in Eugene, Oregon with owner Liesl Wilhardt, who also adopted viral star Picasso, a corgi pit bull mix with a twisted jaw.