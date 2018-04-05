Woman risks death by jumping out of moving train to retrieve dropped handbag

A woman risked her life after jumping off a moving train to retrieve her dropped handbag in India.

CCTV footage captured at Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai shows the unidentified woman frantically trying to board a crowded train on April 2.

As she dashes to get in, the woman collides with another passenger, and drops her bag on the platform.

The woman then jumps out of the running train to get her bag back.

She loses her balance and begins to slide in-between the train and the platform, but alert passengers pull her to safety.