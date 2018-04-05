News

Father Plays Easter Egg Prank on Kids for April Fool's Day

Father of three Nick Turner recently played a prank on his kids during the Easter Holidays and on April Fool’s Day in New York.Instead of sending his kids on a chocolate egg hunt, he sent them on a ‘carrot’ hunt. Nick replaced the inside of the eggs with carrots and hoped they’d take it well in the spirit of April Fool’s Day.However, it wasn’t met with enthusiasm and the kids can be heard saying “I would just like to have something else”. “This is payback for waking us up every Easter at 6am,” explained Nick when speaking about the prank. Credit: Nick Turner via Storyful

