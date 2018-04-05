Crown Heights Crowd Confronts Police Following Officer-Involved Shooting

Police shot and killed a man holding a pipe in the Crown Heights neighborhood of New York in the late afternoon on Wednesday, April 4.Police said they were responding to a 911 report about a man pointing a gun at people. They said the deceased man was holding an object when killed, but investigators did not immediately find any guns at the scene, according to the New York Times.This video shows people confronting police at Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue over the shooting. Credit: johnnyg1rl via Storyful