High Winds Bring Down Trees and Power Lines in South Brunswick
High winds brought down trees and power lines in South Brunswick, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 4.This video shared by the South Brunswick Police Department shows the damage in the town.Winds of up to 60 mph were forecast for the state on Wednesday, according to local news site Patch.com. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather and high winds warning, the report said. Credit: South Brunswick Police Department via Storyful