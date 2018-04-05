Expensive painting to be auctioned in surprise move by National Gallery

A painting worth millions of dollars is to be auctioned off in a surprise move by the National Gallery of Canada. The gallery is auctioning off a Marc Chagall painting of the Eiffel Tower — and expecting to get between six million and nine million dollars. Some critics say it will be a loss for Canada, but the gallery tells CBC News the money will be used to purchase what it calls "an important work that is part of our national heritage" — it just won't say what that work is yet