CCTV Captures Violent Christmas Altercation at Guildford Property

New South Wales police released footage of a violent extortion attempt in Guildford, Sydney, on December 25, 2017.On December 24, a man, 21, heard an argument from inside a house on Bursill Street and approached two men outside, before being threatened and assaulted with a gun, according to police. A group of men returned the next day and threatened the 21-year-old again, as seen in this video.On January 10, bullet holes were found at that property. Police believe the incidents are linked and are looking for further information. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful