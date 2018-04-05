Flooding Persists After Record Rainfall in Indianapolis

Flooding persisted in Indianapolis on Wednesday, April 4, one day after record-setting rain fell across the city. The National Weather Service said 3.9 inches of rain fell across the city by the end of the day.Rainfall on April 3 broke a 1892 record, and also set a record for total amount for any day in April.The weather service had concerns about flooding on Wednesday and also high winds, a news report said. Some roads were closed because of flooding. Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department via Storyful