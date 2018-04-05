News

YouTube shooter visited gun range before attack

Police in California have released new details about the gun attack at YouTube's headquarters.

Latest

0406_1800_SYD-Dogs
0:31

Sick children to name Police dogs
0406_1800_SYD-DriverlessCars
1:28

Australians less likely to embrace driverless cars
0406_1800_sa_mauboy
0:23

Jessica Mauboy has high hopes for Eurovision
0406_1800_BRO-Usman
0:21

Australian batsman marries fiancée in secret location
0406_1800_sa_sexpredator
0:26

Fresh bid to keep child sex predator in jail
0406_1800_sa_premier
1:26

Premier to help Thomas Foods rebuild
0406_1800_BRI-SparkieHero
1:37

Man hailed hero after saving his younger brother from house fire
0406_1800_sa_wheelchair
1:39

Wheelchair-bound man tells how he survived house fire

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym