A Thousand People Arrive in Northern Syria From East Ghouta

Over 1,000 people evacuated from East Ghouta arrived at the city of al-Bab, located northeast of Aleppo in Syria, on April 4.In this footage, a caravan of buses and other vehicles arrive to al-Bab after being delayed by forces allied with Turkey, local news reports said.The caravan came from East Ghouta, specifically the town of Douma, which has been controlled by Islam Army. The opposition group has been negotiating with Russian and Syrian government forces with some of their members refusing to leave, while others have agreed. Credit: Qasioun News Agency via Storyful