Pizza Hut Driver Shot at During Prank Call Delivery

A Pizza Hut driver was shot at after leaving what she described as a "prank” delivery call to an address in Magnolia, Texas, on Tuesday, April 3, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.The sheriff’s office released this dashcam footage from the delivery driver’s vehicle on Wednesday and appealed to the public for information on the incident, which was being treated as an attempted robbery.The driver attempted to deliver a pizza to an address at the 29500 block of Tanglewood Street. Police said the driver told them that a person at that address “answered the front door by remote from another location and stated he did not order pizza,” and also told her to get off his property. The driver then left and turned down Highland Boulevard, where she found her route blocked by another vehicle.The dashcam video shows what police described as a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe blocking the road. Two people are seen stepping out of the passenger side of that vehicle, one of whom moves towards the delivery driver’s car. The driver told police she saw a handgun in one of their hands, and heard one gunshot as she started to reverse. Police say they recovered a shell casing from the scene.The sheriff’s office said three people were in the Tahoe, and that the two people who stepped out were wearing masks. That the vehicle’s license plate “appeared to be covered with a piece of clothing,” the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful