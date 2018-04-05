Waking Black Bear Spotted Licking Snow from Tree in Glacier National Park

A hibernating black bear waking up from a long winter nap inside Glacier National Park has become an Internet sensation.The park service mounted a webcam near a tree when they noticed the bear waking up on March 23. Thousands of people are now tracking the bear’s movements via the webcam’s feed, a news report said.The park service on Tuesday, April 4, posted a new video of the bear licking the snow on the outside of the tree. Black bears do not eat, drink, defecate or urinate during hibernation, which could account for the bear being thirsty, the park service said in its post. Credit: National Park Service via Storyful