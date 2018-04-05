Road rage video shows 2 trucks bully a Mercedes

An eyewitness filmed two trucks blocking a Mercedes that was trying to pass on the M1 motorway in Bicske, Hungary, on April 2.

In the video, a Mercedes is seen following a slow-moving truck. The Mercedes attempts to pass it by using the shoulder lane, but the truck veers to the right to block him, forcing the Mercedes to drive on the grass.

The Mercedes then gets back on the road and attempts another pass, but a second truck also blocks him off.

“Two truck drivers decided to block everyone trying to pass on the outside,” the filmer said. “I started recording as the situation got more and more tense.”