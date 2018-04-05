News

Two Illinois Men Save Driver from Fiery Crash as Police Arrive

Two men pulled the victim of a fiery car crash to safety in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday, March 31.Aurora police arrived on scene to see Jose Martinez, who lives across the street, pull a man from the burning vehicle, and his actions were caught on a cruiser’s dashcam. Devin Johnson then pulled the crash victim further away from the burning vehicle.The 34-year-old victim was charged with a number of traffic offenses and driving under the influence, according to police. He also suffered burns and other injuries and was taken to a local hospital for the non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s name was not released by police.“To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave are an understatement,” Aurora police said on Facebook. “Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen.” Credit: Aurora Police Department via Storyful

