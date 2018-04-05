national park could be a risk to LIFE

A surge of visitors to one of Britain's most congested national parks could pose a risk to LIFE, park bosses say. Tourists arriving at the beauty spot of Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales National Park caused long tailbacks of cars squeezed between drystone walls on Sunday (April 1). The village of Malham grew in popularity in January when the walk to Gordale Scar and Janet’s Foss waterfall was announced as 'the third most scenic in Britain'. But local residents have stated how dangerous high levels of visitors to the village are after motorists decided to park on the brow of a hill.