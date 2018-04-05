Prayer March Against Racism Remembers MLK on Assassination Anniversary

Dozens of people marched from the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial to the National Mall in Washington on Wednesday, April 4, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination.A.C.T. to End Racism, sponsored by the National Council of Churches, started the silent prayer walk at 7am with an interfaith service that followed on the Mall. A rally was then to follow into the middle of the afternoon.“We will commit to do our part to eradicate the entrenched racism that grips the United States and paralyzes our ability to see every human being as equal,” the Facebook event page said. Credit: Gerry Herbert via Storyful