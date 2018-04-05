The Gender Pay Gap As Explained to Jonathan Pie

It’s rare that fake reporter Jonathan Pie finds himself at a loss for words, but in his latest video, a fictional interview with author “Melissa Stevens” on March 31 leaves him baffled.Pie said he had found in Stevens a “feminist counterpart,” who proceeds to destroy the common myths on the gender pay gap and feminism in general.While ranting at a baffled Pie, Stevens explained how the current narrative about feminism is “a deliberate misinterpretation of the facts by the media to tell news stories.”After the video, Pie invited viewers to learn more about theories advanced by Stevens, comparing them to Joanna Williams’ recent book, “Women vs Feminism.” Credit: Tom Walker via Storyful