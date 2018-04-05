News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

WFP Video Shows Destruction in Syria's Raqqa Months After IS Expulsion

The World Food Programme (WFP) released footage on April 4 showing the destruction of Islamic State’s former de-facto capital, Raqqa, in April, more than five months after they were expelled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in October 2017.The WFP told Storyful that nearly 100,000 people were registered to have returned even though it was estimated that several thousand  landmines remain in the city.This footage was taken on April 1 during a UN mission to Raqqa City where, the WFP said, they found that food prices were “relatively normal” due to functional trade routes, but unemployment was very high, and many were buying on credit or selling their assets to be able to buy food and other items. The WFP said it planned on provided food rations for 30,000 people in Raqqa city.The WFP said that the Syrian conflict had left millions hungry, with about 6.5 million people classified as food insecure while 4 million people were at risk of becoming so. Credit: WFP via Storyful

Latest

0406_1800_SYD-Dogs
0:31

Sick children to name Police dogs
0406_1800_SYD-DriverlessCars
1:28

Australians less likely to embrace driverless cars
0406_1800_sa_mauboy
0:23

Jessica Mauboy has high hopes for Eurovision
0406_1800_BRO-Usman
0:21

Australian batsman marries fiancée in secret location
0406_1800_sa_sexpredator
0:26

Fresh bid to keep child sex predator in jail
0406_1800_sa_premier
1:26

Premier to help Thomas Foods rebuild
0406_1800_BRI-SparkieHero
1:37

Man hailed hero after saving his younger brother from house fire
0406_1800_sa_wheelchair
1:39

Wheelchair-bound man tells how he survived house fire

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym