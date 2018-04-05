WFP Video Shows Destruction in Syria's Raqqa Months After IS Expulsion

The World Food Programme (WFP) released footage on April 4 showing the destruction of Islamic State’s former de-facto capital, Raqqa, in April, more than five months after they were expelled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in October 2017.The WFP told Storyful that nearly 100,000 people were registered to have returned even though it was estimated that several thousand landmines remain in the city.This footage was taken on April 1 during a UN mission to Raqqa City where, the WFP said, they found that food prices were “relatively normal” due to functional trade routes, but unemployment was very high, and many were buying on credit or selling their assets to be able to buy food and other items. The WFP said it planned on provided food rations for 30,000 people in Raqqa city.The WFP said that the Syrian conflict had left millions hungry, with about 6.5 million people classified as food insecure while 4 million people were at risk of becoming so. Credit: WFP via Storyful