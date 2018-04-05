Oppostion Activists Report Fatal Airstrikes on Idlib

Activist groups reported that airstrikes on the town of Ariha in Idlib province continued on April 4, resulting in death and injuries.One journalist in the city said that a child was killed while a number of others, mostly also children, were injured, Orient News reported.The journalist also reported air raids on Kenfara, Bara, Jisr al-Shughour and on the outskirt of Hazarin. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 10 towns and cities in Idlib Province, other than Ariha, were targeted by strikes that same day. Credit: Video 1: Idlib Media Center ¦¦ Video 2: Civil Defense Idlib via Storyful