Chilling moment Indian Air Force chopper crashes while landing

Four people, including the pilot, suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force helicopter met with a mishap at Kedarnath in Indian Himalayas on April 3.

The MI-17 chopper caught fire after colliding with an iron girder while landing at the helipad.

The injured were evacuated and sent for further medical attention.

Indian Air Force said in a statement: "An Mi-17 V5 helicopter of IAF crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. All persons on-board are safe. A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident."