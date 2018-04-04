Celebrities take on Thorpe Park's scary new ride

This is the moment a string of terrified celebs took on Thorpe Park’s most thrilling ride yet – and had the entire experience captured on camera. A host of famous faces were put through their paces by the new The Walking Dead: The Ride, and barely emerged to tell the tale. After stepping off the UK’s first ever themed rollercoaster, singer and presenter Stacey Solomon gasped: “That was so scary, but so cool. I genuinely feel sorry for my dad, who I dragged through!”