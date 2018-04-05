'I'm the Most Exciting Player on the Tour' - Irish Impressionist Nails Golf's Biggest Names Ahead of Masters

Ahead of the 2018 Augusta Masters golf tournament, Irish impressionist Conor Moore recently mimicked some of the sport’s greatest names with incredible accuracy and hilarious delivery.Filmed in County Westmeath, Ireland, Conor impersonated major players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Sergio Garcia – who retweeted the video in appreciation – along with many other big-name “victims”. The sketch explored what fans can ‘expect’ from each golfer and how they are feeling in the run-up to the tournament’s kick-off.This will be the 82nd edition of the Masters and the first of golf’s four major championships to be held in 2018. Credit: Conor Sketches via Storyful