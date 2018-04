Meet the real hot dog - Britain's fattest pooch who swelled after she was given a diet of BURGERS. The obese canine nicknamed 'Hattie the Fattie' looked like a pot-bellied pig according to rescue centre staff who took her in. She hit the scales at more than 40kg and a fundraising campaign has now been launched to get her a tummy tuck. The eight-year-old overweight dog has already lost 4kg but now needs an urgent operation to shed the extra weight.