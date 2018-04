A girl who wears blades after she lost both legs to meningitis is being tipped to represent Britain at the Paralympics - in taekwondo. Defiant eight-year-old Maisie Catt had to have her legs amputated as a baby - one above the knee and one below - due to her blood being poisoned by septicaemia. Fighter Maisie only took up the sport in January after watching her brother Finlay, 5, take part in lessons but has already shown a natural flair.