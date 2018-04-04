Newcastle Residents Gather in Solidarity Around Mosque on 'Punish a Muslim Day'

A number of Newcastle residents gathered around the city’s Central Mosque, linking hands and holding placards, to show solidarity with their Muslim neighbours on Tuesday, April 3.The day had been designated “Punish a Muslim Day” in anonymous letters distributed around Britain.The letters met with a number of cross-community responses, with the East London Mosque holding a “happier together” event.“This is why I love Newcastle and Geordies,” said the Newcastle local who posted this footage. “100+ gathered around my local Mosque, in the rain, linking hands to show unity and solidarity with Muslims as a response to the ridiculous #PunishAMuslimDay,” he wrote. Credit: Newcastle Unites via Storyful