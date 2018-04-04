Afghan Soldiers Wounded In Kabul Roadside Explosions

At least six Afghan National Army soldiers were wounded after two improvised explosive devices detonated in Kabul on April 4, the country’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.The statement said the mines exploded at around 7.30 am in Kabul’s PD16 district.TOLO News reported that the devices had been placed by a road and were detonated when an ANA Ranger vehicle drove by. No group immediately claimed responsibility, TOLO said. Credit: TOLO News via Storyful