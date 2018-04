Meet Lexie, Maddie and Rosie, the newest additions to the Australian Federal Police’s K9 team.In an adorable video posted to the AFP Facebook page on April 4, the German shepherd puppies are put through their paces on their first day on the job.The tiny, fuzzy police puppies will be trained in police dog duties, which include drug, currency, explosives and firearm detection, as well as general duties. Credit: Australian Federal Police via Storyful