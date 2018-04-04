YouTube Headquarters Evacuated During Shooting

A woman shot and wounded at least three people at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, before shooting herself dead on Tuesday, April 3.The video shows the chaotic scene outside YouTube’s headquarters as police and ambulance crews responded to reports of an active situation. People can be seen in this video evacuating the building with their hands raised in the air.The suspect was later found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to San Bruno Police. Police named the suspect as Nasim Najafi Aghdam while an investigation into her motive for the attack continued. according to CNBC. Credit: S1yce via Storyful