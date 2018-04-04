Flooding Causes Road to Rip Apart in Liberty, Indiana

Indiana resident Zach Wildman captured video of a road being torn apart in Liberty by flooding due to thunderstorms and severe weather in the area on April 3.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple regions in Indiana and Ohio. The severe weather conditions that include heavy rain, hail, and strong winds are expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon.Brittany Wildman told Storyful the video was shot on Kitchel Road. Credit: Brittany and Zach Wildman via Storyful